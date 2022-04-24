YSRCP Slams Pawan Kalyan's Allegation On Farmer's Condition In AP; Reminds TDP's Failure

Jana Sena Party's (JSP) Pawan Kalyan on April 23 blamed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's policies for farmers committing suicide, however, YSRCP slammed the allegations and termed him as the 'foster son' of TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and said that it was during Naidu's regime that farmers were left in neck-deep debts as he didn't keep his word to waive off the farm loans. The party's water resources minister Ambati Rambabu slammed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments, with regard to tenant farmers and stressed on the welfare schemes undertaken by the current government for the welfare of the tenant farmers.

The JSP President Kalyan, on Saturday, held the YSRCP government responsible for Andhra Pradesh having the second-highest tenant farmer suicide rate in the country. To which, the minister retorted, it was the TDP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who had left the farmers in distress by not waiving off the loans as promised. He further questioned Kalyan, as to why he had not raised objections against Naidu then.

Ambati Rambabu further alleged, that Naidu wants to get the votes of the Kapu community by using Pawan Kalyan and that he isn't personally interested in coming to power but helping Naidu become the Chief Minister.

'Pawan Kalyan acting on behest of N Chandrababu Naidu': Ambati Rambabu

Minister Rambabu further stated Jana Sena Party's Kalyan is a foster son of Naidu and dared him to contest on his own in the elections. Taking a jibe against Pawan Kalyan, he accused him of doing the Rytu Bharosa Yatra with the help of TDP's Naidu and reminded him, it was YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy's government that provided compensation to 480 farmers who have committed suicide during the previous government.

Meanwhile, Jagan's Industries, IT, Investment and Infrastructure Minister Gudivada Amarnath at a separate press conference in Visakhapatanam termed the allegations levelled by Pawan Kalyan against the government as "baseless and meaningless", raising objections, Kalyan holds no moral right to speak about farmers and it is the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which has launched several welfare schemes for the farmers.

Amarnath also accused Jana Sena Party President of acting as a 'B' team or being a proxy for Chandrababu Naidu. He held the TDP and Congress responsible for the charges being framed against Jagan Mohan Reddy's government as the people rejected both TDP and Congress in 2019 and 2014 respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE : ANI / REPRESENTATIONAL