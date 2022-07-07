YSRCP To Hold Plenary On July 8-9; Policies To Be Announced To Strengthen Party For Polls

After the YSRCP came to power in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the party is holding a two-day plenary session, beginning July 8 which will be a grand affair attended by the cadre. About 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the Plenary on the first day and the number would go up to over 4 lakh on the second day of the Plenary which will reflect the merits of the three years of good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy said that on day one the resolution for the election of the Party President will be adopted and the election will take place on the same day. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the Party President will give directions to strengthen the Party committees.

"He opined that the Party President will announce a new policy regarding party committees to strengthen the Party and prepare for the upcoming elections. In this regard, the MP said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu will burst into tears after seeing the Plenary success," Reddy added.

Hitting out at the TDP, Vijayasai Reddy stated that the government launched several schemes for the welfare of people in the past three years, especially prioritising the education, health, and agriculture sectors, he said that not a single school has been closed in the current government.

He further questioned Chandrababu Naidu, to answer about giving approvals to 20 distilleries and 254 liquor brands during his tenure, while the current government didn't issue permissions to any distilleries.