YSRCP Wants EC To Derecognize Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; Delegation Meets Sushil Chandra

Amid growing disputes with the Opposition TDP, a delegation of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday, asking him to derecognise the Telugu Desam Party for its alleged unruly conduct.

The YSRCP delegation handed over a letter to the Election Commissioner alleging that the Chandrababu Naidu-led party was damaging the democratic process in Andhra Pradesh, besides using cuss words in the public domain, and showing the state and its people in poor light to the nation and the world.

"We, the Members of Parliament from the Yuvajana Sramika Ryuthu (YSR) Congress Party, are knocking at your door in despair to highlight the gross violation of Representation of Peoples (RP) Act, 1951 in the state of Andhra Pradesh by the TDP)which has resorted to intoxicate and poison the minds of the people with an orchestrated campaign by spreading false propaganda, bringing in cuss words into the political lexicon through public meetings, press conferences and television debates, showing the state in poor light by linking it to drugs and using its friendly media to further its dark agenda," read the letter to EC.

The YSRCP MPs urged the Commission to take stringent action against the party and set an example for maintaining decency and decorum in public life and for presenting democratic ethics in the country.

The TDP and the ruling YSRCP have been loggerheads in Andhra Pradesh where the former has been raising the issue of alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu demands President's rule in Andhra Pradesh

A delegation of the TDP led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had called on President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25, demanding imposition of President's rule in the state through Article 356 of the Constitution.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was responsible for the attack at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri.