YSRCP Writes To LS Speaker Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel MP Raghuramakrishna Raju

In a breaking development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking disqualification of its rebel MP Narsapuram MP K Raghuramakrishna Raju.

YSRCP writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

The letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker read, "As you would recall that on July 3, 2020, a delegation of the YSR Congress Parliamentary Party-led by Parliamentary leader V Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha floor leader PV Midhun Reddy had met your kind self in person and submitted to a qualification petition against Raghuramakrishna Raju."

In the letter, YSRCP remarked that it is very unfortunate that the party had to bring up this issue of action on the disqualification petition several times when the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker is considered to be a model for other government offices in terms of compliance with rules and efficiency.

Asserting that Raju's constituency deserves to be represented by someone who is legally fit to be a member of the Parliament, the YSRCP party urged Om Birla to act on the fresh disqualification petition. "Give it personal attention as substantial time has passed and it wouldn't be desirable to let a member of Lok Sabha continue to attend the house, when he should legally, morally and ethically be out of it," the letter read.

Read the full letter here:

Narasapuram MP Raghuramakrishna Raju's rift with YSRCP

Joining YSRCP just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Raghuramakrishna Raju trounced TDP's Vetukuri Venkata Siva Rama Raju by a margin of 31,909 votes. However, he soon adopted a confrontational approach with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government by openly attacking the ruling party on multiple issues, including alleged religious conversions. In July 2019, a YSRCP delegation led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a petition seeking the disqualification of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Speaking to the media on the plea, Vijayasai Reddy had argued that the Narasapuram MP had lost the "moral right" to continue as a member of the Lower House. Casting aspersions on his "questionable conduct", he accused Raju of hobnobbing with leaders of the opposition party, using unparliamentary language against the YSCRP president and other party members. Moreover, he regretted that the parliamentarian never voiced his grievances within the party forum. It is pertinent to note that the CBI has recently booked him in a case pertaining to allegedly defrauding banks to the tune of Rs.237.84 crore.

7 individuals including Raju have been charged under the provisions such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct by a public servant. A few months ago, searches were conducted at his properties in connection with an alleged loan default case. On March 19, the rebel YSRCP MP met President Kovind alleging that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in AP is filing "fake" police cases against him. According to him, this is causing an impediment in implementing government schemes endorsed by PM Modi.

(Image: ANI, PTI)