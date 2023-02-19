YSRTP Accuses CM KCR Of Not Respecting Women; BRS Calls YS Sharmila's Party 'BJP's B Team'

After Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was taken into preventive custody over remarks against Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik, the party's youth president Induja Reddy Gaddam accused Chief Minister KCR of not treating women in a respectable manner.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Induja said, "We have each and every right to protest, to question anyone or member of the ruling party...She has every right to go to the people. I'm very disgusted that BRS is doing shameful acts. Now, he (KCR) is not even treating women in a respectable manner."

She also alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Shankar Naik first used unparliamentary words against YS Sharmila.

'YSRTP is B Team of BJP': BRS

Meanwhile, BRS spokesperson Srinivas Bachu called YSRTP the 'B team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also stated that Sharmila has no right to speak about the personal things of MLAs and MPs.

"Only for the sake of your survival, you are doing padayatra. YS Sharmila has no right to speak about the personal things of MLAs and MPs. You can speak on government or scams if any," Bachu said.

He added, "YS Sharmila working in Telangana as the B Team of BJP but we don't stop her because we believe in democracy. We only have problems with her personal attacks."

On Sunday, Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila for her alleged inappropriate comments against Naik. The police moved her to Hyderabad to prevent any law and order problems in Mahabubabad. A case was also registered against her Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 3(1)r of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

As per the complainant, Sharmila 'insulted' the legislator belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community, through her remarks during her ongoing state-wide padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

After being released, Sharmila said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."