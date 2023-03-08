YSRTP Chief Sharmila Detained Over Protest Against Govt, Fourth Time In Past Few Months

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila staging a protest near the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi at Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar), against the state govt over atrocities against women in the state was taken into preventive custody today. The demonstration caused a heavy traffic jams near the Tank Bund.

She was first shifted to the Bollaram Police Station and was later moved to her residence at the Lotus pond in Hyderabad. Sharmila was protesting against the alleged increase in atrocities against women in Telangana.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay on March 6 during a dharna organised to demonstrate against the increasing violence against women said the government is trying to protect the officials involved in the suicide of Dr Preethi, a postgraduate medical student from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

Fourth detention in the past few months

This is the fourth time in the past few months, Y S Sharmila has been taken into custody by the police. Earlier too in February she was detained in Mahabubabad district and the permission for Praja Prasthanam padayatra was cancelled by the administration.

She was previously held by the police on November 28 post the attack by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers attack on her convoy Warangal because she had levelled corruption allegations against the local MLA. Moreover, just the day after she was arrested when she attempted to drive into the CM’s residence and office at Pragati Bhavan, to stage a protest.

