YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila on Tuesday stated that they don't want Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to come back to power in Telangana. She also stated that her party is "open for talks with anybody" to prevent KCR from coming back to power. Notably, the YSRTP chief was reacting to the rumours of an alliance with Congress for the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in the state.

When asked about the rumours of talks with Congress, YS Sharmila said, "Well, this is the election year, so obviously every party will be trying their best for everything, every other way. So it's not surprising." Asked whether she is in talks with the Congress party, she said, "We are open to talks with anybody because we do not want KCR to come back to power."

YSRTP chief Sharmila attacks KCR on TSPSC paper leak

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila attacked the Telangana CM over the TSPSC paper leak case, saying, “We have prepared an affidavit on behalf of KCR and for him to sign it which clearly mentions that the paper leak in the state happened due to the failure of the IT department and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and this will not have repeated again. We ask KCR to offer this affidavit to the students.”

Adding further she said the affidavit also mentions that KCR will assure that all the 1.9 lakh jobs vacancy will be filled and the process for the same will be started immediately.

Present scenario in Telangana

Currently, there is no pre-poll alliance established between the major political parties in the state. The Congress party has explicitly ruled out forming an alliance with the ruling BRS, asserting that it possesses the potential to defeat Chief Minister KCR-led BRS.

On the other hand, the BJP, led by party state chief Bandi Sanjay, has been actively criticising the BRS and KCR administration but has not yet formed any alliances. Although the BJP has joined forces with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh, it has not made an official announcement regarding a similar alliance in neighbouring Telangana. It is worth noting that in January, Kalyan expressed his support for a BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Telangana during a rally in Kodagattu, indicating his willingness to align with the saffron party.

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has also not entered into an alliance with any political party thus far. Sharmila, as the leader of YSRTP, has been criticising KCR and advocating for a united Opposition in Telangana. However, it remains to be seen whether she will form an alliance with the Congress party or the BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections, which are anticipated to be held later this year.

(With inputs from ANI)