YSRTP's Sharmila Protests Over TSPSC Paper Leak; Pans KCR & Kavitha, Accuses Them Of Scams

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, agitating against the state government at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in Hyderabad on March 17. She was protesting against the government over the TSPSC paper leak case.

Heavy police deployment was seen near Sharmila’s house in Hyderabad. The party’s official handle tweeted and informed, “Police heavily deployed at YS Sharmila's house, possibility of house arrest to prevent Sharmila from coming out. Sharmila called for agitation at TSPSC at 11 am.” The police later stopped Sharmila from leaving her house to protest against the TSPSC paper leak.

She accused the father-daughter duo of involvement in a number of scams in the state, “CM KCR has completely destroyed the mandate the people of Telangana have given to him. He is engaged in a number of scams like Liquor scam, real estate scam,” alleged Sharmila and further added no action has been taken by the government with regards to the paper leak in the TSPSC examination, \

“When it comes to KCR’s daughter, he will give the MLC seat to her, they will do cabinet meetings but CM KCR has not conducted a single meeting in connection with the paper leak case.”

‘Telangana no. 1 in rape and other crimes’: Y S Sharmila

“In KCR govt, there's no respect for women. KCR govt's plan is to make Telangana no.1 in rape and other crimes,” YSRTP chief YS Sharmila added.

She took her fight with KCR to the streets of Delhi and said the controversial lift irrigation Kaleshwaram project, over Godavari river, is a bigger scam than the 2G spectrum scam and the coal scam. "It is the biggest scam of India as it involves an amount of Rs 70,000 crore and it is no less than the 2G scam or coal scam that took place in the past."

During her recent visit to Delhi, Sharmila spoke exclusively to Republic TV and reasoned why K Kavitha’’s hunger strike was a sham. She said, “This whole protest is a farce, it's the height of hypocrisy. K Kavitha daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today reached Delhi all the way to fight for women's Bill. My question to Ms Kavitha and BRS is if you're fighting for a 33 percent reservation in Delhi for women, then why didn't you implement the same 33 percent reservation for women in Telangana itself."