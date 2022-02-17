Yuva Telangana Party Merges With BJP In Bid To Overthrow TRS In 2023 Elections

A year ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana, Opposition parties have started merging to consolidate the voter base against the ruling TRS party in the state.

On Wednesday, the Yuva Telangana Party, led by J Balakrishna formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's General Secretary Vinod Tavde and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The formal merger took place at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

The next election in Telangana is scheduled to be held in 2023 to elect all 119 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

On this occasion, BJP's Vinod Tavde said, "Today, we have decided to merge with Yuva Telangana Party. If one remembers, Telangana state-building movement was launched by the students of YTP. Many lives were sacrificed then and today when all these youths are joining together with us, we feel happy. I think that now the struggle of BJP there against TRS will be stronger. And we will soon see a BJP government in Telangana."

BJP appointed 8 women Governors, 11 women Union Ministers in 7 years: YTP

Yuva Telangana Party leader Rani Rudramadevi also lauded the Centre for empowering women in the country.

She said, "After India's independence, especially in the last 7 years, no government had given so much importance to women. The Centre appointed eight women governors to date. Moreover, four women became chief ministers and 11 women became union ministers. But, in our Telangana, in the first year, not a single woman became a minister in any Union ministry. So on behalf of all the women, I thank the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is giving so much importance to women's welfare."

She highlighted BJP's works and decisions over the past seven years and hoped that in future, the party will form a government in Telangana.

"BJP has taken very dynamic decisions in 7 years, be it voicing for Citizenship (Amendment) Act, scrapping Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, triple talaq, speaking on the minimum age limit of marriage, constructing Ram temple, etc. All these dynamic decisions have been taken by Bharatiya Janata Party in these 7 years. All over India, we have faith in Bharatiya Janata Party," the YTP leader said.

"In Telangana too, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Sanjay Bandi of our state, we will focus and work together like a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party and in future, we will form the BJP government in Telangana," she added.

Yuva Telangana Party President J Balakrishnan said, "We wish to free people of Telangana from TRS's regime. Corruption has prevailed in the state because of TRS. It is troubling people a lot. Hence, we decided to opt for this move. We will try our best to form a BJP government in Telangana with our youth."

(With inputs from agency)