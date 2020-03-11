BJP's Zafar Islam Goes To Jyotiraditya Scindia With Bouquet; Both Head For BJP HQ Together

In a recent development, BJP leader and party spokesperson Zafar Islam had arrived at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s residence with a bouquet seemingly to greet the former Congress leader for joining BJP, the announcement of which could happen anytime today.

After Scindia's exit from Congress, talks were around that the miffed leader might join hands with BJP. This had started becoming evident when Jyotiraditya Scindia along with former BJP President Amit Shah had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PM's house and after the meet, Scindia announced his exit from Congress.

Now it remains to be seen as to how would Congress prove majority in floor test after 22 rebel MLAs from Madhya Pradesh resigned in solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, it is also said that 10 of the 22 rebel MLAs refused to join BJP stating that they came for Jyotiraditya Scindia but do not want to join BJP. The floor test is expected to be conducted on March 16. However, Congress has exuded confidence of being able to pass the floor test.

Kamal Nath-Scindia feud

Reportedly, Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to CM Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he reportedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

