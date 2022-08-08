'Zero On Ground, Want To Become Hero By Giving Revdis': BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'freebies'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a press briefing calling out Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged 'political freebies'. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Arvind Kejriwal's party is zero on the ground but they want to become hero by distributing freebies.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, "Just now a press conference was done by Arvind Kejriwal ji. Responding to his press conference, the people of the whole of India are saying that there are zeros on the ground, but they want to become heroes by distributing revadis."

He added, "Arvind Kejriwal is that leader in Indian politics, whose history you will go through, you will see that he used to swear that he will not enter politics. But they came into politics, they made politics dirty, they also made false promises and broke the trust of the people."

The BJP leader said that Delhi Chief Minister had promised to open 500 new schools. "But far from opening 500 new schools, 16 schools were closed in Delhi. RTI shows that with 16 schools closed, there are 745 schools without a principal," he stated.

He asked Kejriwal as to when the following claims will be fulfilled - 500 new schools, 20 new colleges, 15 lakh CCTV cameras in the national capital, 5,000 new DTC buses, 8 lakh jobs for the public, 2 lakh toilets and Wi-Fi connectivity for entire Delhi.

"People are asking Arvind Kejriwal 'what happened to your promise? Do you say more than you should?" Bhatia asked.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned citizens against what he called a "revadi culture" of giving freebies for votes and said this trend was "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Atmosphere being created against free education, free medical treatment: Kejriwal

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by calling them freebies, rather than preparing to bolster them in the 75th year of independence.

In an online briefing, Kejriwal urged the Centre to provide free healthcare, good education, 300 units of electricity to every household and an 'unemployment allowance'.

"There are some people who call the provision of free education, free treatment by government facilities as 'rewadi' or 'freebies'. An atmosphere is being created in the country against provisions of free education at government schools and free treatment at government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He alleged, "We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's independence and we should be planning on strengthening such facilities but we are creating an atmosphere against them."

Moreover, he said that those who resist such things should be called "traitors".