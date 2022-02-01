'Zero-sum' To 'Pegasus-spin' & 'Golmaal' To 'Jumla': Opposition Quick To Label Budget 2022

At 91 minutes, Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth union budget speech was her shortest yet, but at the same time it appears to not have been short enough for leaders of the Opposition who couldn't wait to tweet and label it to suit their political narrative.

Opposition gets creative in labelling Budget 2022

Among the creative responses was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who called the annual exercise an attempt at a 'Pegasus Spin' and highlighted an absence of specific handouts perhaps in terms of income tax cuts.

BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi concurred with Mamata Banerjee on the lack of the traditional doles, as the Modi government prioritised a push towards infrastructure development and digitisation. The former Congress president's buzzword was 'zero-sum', which in game theory alludes to a scenario where one person's gain is another's loss, although Rahul Gandhi appears to have used the term more in order to add up his version of the sum total of the Budget's announcements.

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

While P Chidambaram's usual 2-pager attempting to poke holes in the Budget is sure to come around sooner rather than later, a fairly strong attack was incoming from Telangana CM KCR, who says, "The Budget, which can be called a Golmaal Budget, did not project the facts. The measures taken by the Centre in the Budget for the welfare of farm sector is nil and a big zero to the farming and agriculture sector. The Budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector."

One word that was always likely to surface as part of the Opposition's assessment was 'Jumla' and it was the Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria who sprung the attack. "It’s an anti-poor, anti-Middle class, anti-Women & anti-farmer budget. From promising 2 crore jobs you’ve come to 60 lakh jobs? It’s a jumla budget," he said.

Over 45 key announcements in Budget 2022

The sum total of the government's budget announcement does amount to a little more than the choice words of the Opposition, however, with at least 45 key announcements made. It focused heavily on multi-modal infrastructure development and digitisation via a number of key initiatives, undertakings and policies. Alongside, mental health, high-technology, upskilling including for sectors like Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGCs) and big announcements regarding to the LIC public issue, e-Passports, a Digital Rupee and the rollout of 5G also made headlines, as did a renewed thrust towards manufacturing in India, for defence and via PLI for solar-modules and other areas.

Here's a list of announcements in the Union Budget 2022: