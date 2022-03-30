Zishan Haider Blames Priyanka Gandhi Over UP Poll Debacle; 'every Decision Taken By Her'

After demanding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's expulsion, expelled party leader Zishan Haider spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday, March 30, holding the leader responsible for the UP poll debacle. Haider asserted that removing the Congress UP chief did not make any sense, since all decisions in the state had been taken by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her team. Congress was reduced to just two seats in the 2022 UP Elections.

"I had designed it (the letter) and then asked Priyanka Gandhi Ji to please remove her servant who was running Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the last 4 years, owing to who, this debacle happened. When she didn't reply to my letter, I wrote to Sonia Gandhi ji, asking her to please remove Priyanka Gandhi ji from her post because she is not removing the servant of hers, and in the five states we have lost, even the general secretary of those states, Sonia Ji is not removing," said Zishan Haider.

He added, "State Congress president has been removed from the post, but Priyanka is the in-charge of UP and every decision has been taken by her and her team. Then removing the UP Congress chief, I don't think (that) makes any sense."

Haider demands Priyanka Vadra's expulsion

On Wednesday, Zishan Haider wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, demanding the removal of Priyanka Gandhi as the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The leader has asserted, that whenever elections are lost, as per the 'Congress parampara' (tradition), General Secretary in-charge of the state and the PCC chief always submit their resignations. However, this was the first time, that did not happen.

In his letter, he asserted, "It is my humble request to you that Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Ji should be relieved from the post of in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Only because of the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, you are not able to change the in-charges of the other four states which we have lost. So, it is my humble request to you to not end the tradition of the Congress in daughter's love as those who are responsible should at least realise that they did not fulfil their responsibility properly."

Despite the poll drubbing in the five states, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has reposed its faith in President Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her to 'lead from the front'. While Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC.