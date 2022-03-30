Zishan Haider Seeks Removal Of Priyanka Gandhi As UP In-charge After Poll Debacle

Reiterating his demand for expelling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, expelled party leader Zishan Haider has again written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, demanding the removal of Priyanka Gandhi as the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter written on Wednesday, he said, "It is my humble request to you that Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Ji should be relieved from the post of in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Only because of the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, you are not able to change the in-charges of the other four states which we have lost. So, it is my humble request to you to not end the tradition of the Congress in daughter's love as those who are responsible should at least realize that they did not fulfill their responsibility properly."

Speaking exclusively to Republic about his demand for removing Priyanka Gandhi as the party president in the state, Haider said that he has demanded the resignation of Vadra because whenever the party loses the elections, the General Secretary in-charge of the state and the PCC chief always submit their resignations. However, this is the first time, this has not happened.

Further speaking on the response received to his letter to the Congress leadership, Haider said that he has not yet received any response from the party and also believes that nothing will be done in this regard. Notably, the Congress leader's letter came just a week after he had placed the same demand in another letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Zishan Haider demands removal of Priyanka Gandhi as UP in-charge

Citing the examples of Digvijaya Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad who had left the party as UP's in-charge in 2012 and 2017, he said,

"To buttress his point, he cited the example of Digvijaya Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad who had quit as the party's UP in-charge in 2012 and 2017 respectively. He added, "It is my appeal as a Congress worker that you should demand the resignation of Priyanka Gandhi because if Priyanka Gandhi stays as the in-charge, her same team because of which the party lost its deposit in 387 seats will continue to work. Because Priyanka Ji is not ready to sack them, I appeal to you to relieve Priyanka Ji from her responsibility in Uttar Pradesh".

