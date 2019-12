On the 11th anniversary of the dastardly 26/11 terror attacks, Republic TV spoke to a couple who was holed up in the Taj hotel at that time. This interaction took place on the sidelines of the Republic Summit 2019. Mentioning that had gone to the Taj hotel to have dinner with a friend, they expressed gratitude for having survived the terror attack. Moreover, it was revealed that the couple narrowly escaped death 5 times during the fateful night of November 26, 2008.