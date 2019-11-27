Abhishek Manu Singhvi On Court Battles: 'You Win Some, You Lose Some'

Senior Congress party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday, November 27, addressed the Republic Summit 2019 and spoke about the court battles fought by the Congress party in the current times.

The Congress leader said, "This is a fundamental fallacy, that because you won the election battles, the rest of the country should continue saying 'Tussi great ho' (You are great) and not go to court when you do things? I'll give you examples, you do things in the dark of night, you throw every constitutional norm, you jettison to the winds, you use the central government as a base agent for making state changes, you are indulging in an open naked horse-trading, and we should not go to court? why?"

#RepublicSummit | Those who won the 2019 elections are indulging in naked horse-trading. We should not go to court, why? Because they are in power?: Dr. Singhvi - MP, fmr Additional Solicitor General, Senior Advocate on Maharashtra@DrAMSinghvihttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/lqpxki8bMf — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

When asked about losing the Rafael case in the Supreme Court, Singhvi responded by saying, " We lose some and we win some, so what?"

The Congress leader also responded to the hotel politics in Karnataka. He said, "Shivakumar is trying to protect those who were hijacked by the current Chief Minister of Karnataka in a plane from Karnataka."

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

Singhvi on Maharashtra

Commenting on the turn of political events in Maharashtra, Singhvi said, "We did not go and seek time to make the government make this three-party alliance. The people who went or were called said we won't make a government."

#RepublicSummit | We did not go and seek time to make government to make this three party alliance: Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi - MP, former Additional Solicitor General, Senior Advocate on Maharashtrahttps://t.co/C7UXIsz05Q — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | Dr Abhishek Singhvi explains, 'We didn't seek to form govt', on Cong-NCP-Sena alliance

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar to be Dy CM again, cabinet split finalised: Sources

READ | Abhishek Singhvi: Sentiment of people associated with Sabarimala must be respected