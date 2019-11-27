Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar's Role In Maha Wrangle; Confirms 'offer' Revelation

Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah in an interaction with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Summit 2019 opened up for the first time over the Maharashtra political chaos, a day after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister. On November 25, social media was abuzz about an ACB note which indicated that the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has been given clean chit in 9 cases in an irrigation scam that is under the lens. Addressing the same, Amit Shah confirmed that no cases against Ajit Pawar have been taken and further asserted that it did not even reach the government.

"We have not compromised on our ideologies. We have not said that Ram Mandir should not be made. Uddhav Thackeray has dropped his plans to Ayodhya to become CM," he said. Talking about Ajit Pawar's cases, he added, "While the decision should not have been taken ahead of the government formation, not one case has been dropped against Ajit Pawar. This decision to close cases occurred due to a court order. Not a single case has been removed against him. This is media propaganda."

On Ajit Pawar and the BJP alliance:

"NCP had made him (Ajit Pawar) as the Legislative leader, he was given the responsibility of forming a govt. He was invited by the Governor. The assurance too had been given by his signature. But no one had an issue at that time. He gave us the offer of alliance." That Ajit Pawar was the one who made the approach to the BJP had earlier been stated by a resigning Fadnavis.

Amit Shah slams Shiv Sena

Slamming the Shiv Sena, the Home Minister said, "We didn't tie up our MLAs. We never held any MLA camps. Everyone is free." He further said that the people's mandate was betrayed by the Shiv Sena. He said, "There is another analysis that the people ensured our success in 70% of the seats which we contested, while Shiv Sena could win only in 42% of the seats which they contested. Even from this angle, the mandate is with BJP. I want to ask people- Who betrayed the mandate from its end first? I firmly believe that this happened from Shiv Sena’s end."

