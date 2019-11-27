MUST WATCH: Amit Shah's 'spirit Of Debate' Argument Cornering Oppsition On Triple Talaq

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed the criticism that certain Opposition parties have made regarding the criminalisation of the practice of triple talaq. Speaking at the Republic Summit, 2019 on Wednesday at New Delhi, Amit Shah also challenged such political parties to clear their stand on the issue in every election. He was in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the topic – One India, Firm Resolve. The Modi government was successful in passing The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in July this year through the Parliament.

Amit Shah cites other outlawed practices to back case

"We have a tradition of debate here, either we agree to the other's point or we make the opponent agree on ours. The Opposition, however, says no discussion on this bill and they don't put arguments. Now they say why to criminalise a social custom? It's in dowry, sati practice is abolished likewise the law is on many things. They say that this is an intrusion in our religious and cultural orbit, but a fact is that around 40 Islamic nations across the world including Pakistan have abolished triple talaq," Amit Shah said.

'Clear your stand'

Amit Shah targetted the those parties opposing the law saying, "Shouldn't we give our Muslim women their rights and freedom? Should they be left on someone's mercy? And how long will this carry on? I believe that every political party should clear its stand on Triple Talaq in every election."

On Kashmir's situation

Amit Shah reflected upon the on-ground situation in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019. Shah remarked that the extra security forces deployed in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation have been gradually decreased. He also added that there has been a considerable decrease in the number of incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu & Kashmir as compared to the last few years. Amit Shah also praised PM Modi for his decision to abrogate the two Constitutional provisions that gave the former state broad autonomy

