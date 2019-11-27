'Stance Unchanged': Amit Shah Explains Difference Between Ayodhya & Sabarimala Cases

Resolved on his stance on the Sabarimala, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that he still believes that the Supreme Court should not interfere in the matter of religious beliefs, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019. He added that the difference between the Ayodhya matter and the Sabarimala issue was that one was a civil issue while one was deciding on tradition. He said that the Ayodhya dispute was on who owned the land and not that how the deity will be worshipped.

'Stance on Sabarimala the same': Amit Shah

"There is no difference in my stance. There is a difference in both cases - the case was not about how the pooja should be done inside the Ram Mandir. Whether Ram should be in a childhood representation (like Lord Ayappa), what should be offered to Ram was not the case. I feel that in this matter, the Court should not interfere. This is according to each one's personal belief," he said.

'Let the Court verdict come': Amit Shah

Adding to his stance on the issue, Shah stated while the Sabarimala case was being contested, the other petitions were not contested. He stuck to his stance saying, 'Let the Court decide'. He maintained that the Court should not interfere in any religion's customs.

"Ayodhya's case was about who will own the land, not on customs, which was a purely civil issue. But in Sabarimala, the matter is whether its traditions inside the temple should be changed or not. While there has been a lot of hoopla about Sabarimala, now there is a petition to allow women to offer namaz inside the mosque, allow Parsi women inside the Aghyari. In all these matters my stance is the same. Let the verdict at least come from the Court," he added.

Republic Summit 2019

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'. The keynote speaker of the event was PM Narendra Modi.

