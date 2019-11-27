FIERY: Amit Shah Explains Intrinsic Terrorism-Article 370 Link, Exposes Pakistan's Designs

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, reflected upon the on-ground situation in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019. Shah remarked that the extra security forces deployed in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation have been gradually decreased. He also added that there has been a considerable decrease in the number of incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu & Kashmir as compared to the last few years.

'Terrorism and Article 370 go hand-in-hand'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "Security forces deployed in Kashmir today are in same numbers as they were in past. Since 1990, it has remained the same. Extra security forces deployed have been gradually removed. I would like to tell you today that why we believe terrorism and Article 370 go hand-in-hand. The entire world knows that our neighbouring country has been planning to spread terrorism in India, everyone has accepted it and there is no confusion about this at all. It is an accepted fact."

Furthermore, Shah added, "Pakistan has been trying to carry out terror activities in India but, in no Indian state has terrorism been deep-rooted except Kashmir. Why? Pakistan was successful in spreading terrorism in Kashmir for a brief period of time due to Article 370 which granted autonomy to the state. And in this backdrop, they conditioned the youth of Kashmir, handed them weapons and this is how terrorism entered Kashmir. Till the time Article 370 was not abrogated, it was impossible to free Kashmir of terrorism and I feel that by accepting the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, PM Modi has laid a groundwork of peace and initiated the process of countering terrorism in Kashmir. I cannot give you the exact numbers but as compared to the last few years, the decrease of stone-pelting in Kashmir has been around 42-45 per cent since August."

