At Republic Summit, Amit Shah Outlines Myth Created By Pak Agencies Around Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained why he and the Narendra Modi government believes that Article 370 and 35A were inseparable from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the Republic Summit on Wednesday in Delhi, Amit Shah praised PM Modi for his decision to abrogate the two Constitutional provisions that gave the former state broad autonomy. He was in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the topic – 'One India, Firm Resolve'.

'I would like to point out why terrorism and Art 370 were inseparable'

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The entire world is aware of our neighbour Pakistan's terrorist conspiracies. This fact is accepted on consensus. Pakistan has tried to spread terrorism in all parts of India but in no state has terrorism established roots. Why only Kashmir got this problem? Because Pakistani agencies were successful in creating a myth among Kashmiri people that Article 370 and 35A will ultimately lead to freedom and independence. And based on this myth, Kashmiri youths were brainwashed and guns were loaded in their hands. Until we abrogate Article 370 and cease Pakistan's misinformation campaign that Kashmir is not an integral part of India, it was impossible to eliminate terrorism from the state."

PM sowed seeds of peace

"I believe that PM Narendra Modi sowed the seeds of long-lasting peace and eliminating terrorism after he gave the nod on the proposal (to abrogate Article 370 and reorganise the state) on August 5 in the cabinet," said Amit Shah. The cabinet had on that day passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which was later passed as an Act of Parliament.

