Amit Shah Fires 'experience' Warning At Congress Over BJP's Role As Maharashtra Opposition

During the Republic Summit 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened up on the massive developments that have taken place in Maharashtra over the past few weeks, a day before Uddhav Thackeray is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister. Shah spoke about the BJP sitting in the opposition in Maharashtra - a role that had looked unlikely when the party had emerged single-largest in the election results with its now former-ally Shiv Sena.

The Home Minister questioned whether what had transpired construed a 'setback', and said, "It would have been a setback for us if we would have lost the elections. We have been into Opposition politics for far longer than the Congress party, and we will prove to be a good Opposition even in Maharashtra". This was along similar lines to what Devendra Fadnavis had said while resigning as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Home Minister also spoke about Shiv Sena's demand for the Chief Minister's post in the state. He said, "I want to clearly put it on record that we had never given any assurances for CM post to Shiv Sena. Our CM was performing well, was doing good work and it was only logical for him to come back".

