'50-50 CM' Claim Refuted, Amit Shah Makes Big Statement On timing Of Shiv Sena's Demand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, responded to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s questions on the Maharashtra government - marking his first replies on the matter since the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

"The mandate was in the favour of BJP- Devendra Fadnavis. So how is it that we are at the receiving end?" he asked, adding, "Our alliance got the complete mandate. This mandate was for sitting CM Devendra Fadnavis. During the entire campaign, in around 100 rallies addressed by me as the BJP president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM if the alliance gets a majority. Nobody challenged this."

Amit Shah slams Sena

Slamming the Shiv Sena, the Home Minister said, "We didn't tie up our MLAs. We never held any MLA camps. Everyone is free." He further said that the people's mandate was betrayed by the Shiv Sena. He said, "There is another analysis that the people ensured our success in 70% of the seats which we contested, while Shiv Sena could win only in 42% of the seats which they contested. Even from this angle, the mandate is with BJP. I want to ask people- Who betrayed the mandate from its end first? I firmly believe that this happened from Shiv Sena’s end. Leaving an ideology and a pre-poll alliance, when these parties were coming together, then everyone was cheering them.”

Read: Sanjay Raut: Will invite PM Modi, Amit Shah to Thackeray's swearing-in as Maha CM

On Sena-BJP fallout

Speaking about the fallout and stating that the Shiv Sena presented its narrative only after it realised that the BJP didn't have single majority on its own, he said, "I want to make it absolutely clear, we never gave any assurance to Shiv Sena on CM post or on 50:50 power-sharing. Let alone 2.5 years sharing, we had never agreed to any CM post. Sena leaders including Uddhav and Aaditya shared a stage with us during campaigning, on every stage said Fadnavis will be CM of coalition govt, why didn't they oppose then?"

Read: Manish Tewari: 'A comma has been put in 'Chanakya Neeti' in Maharashtra'

Political war in Maharashtra

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's decades-long 'Mahyuti' fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

Since the alliance could not prove their majority by the given deadline, the President's rule was imposed in the state. Earlier on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. However, on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from his post, which was followed by Devendra Fadnavis' resignation. Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, November 28. The Mahayuti alliance had swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

Read: Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar stuns Maharashtra with match-winning spell

Read: Anand Sharma criticises the BJP for Maharashtra political crisis