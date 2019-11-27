Aggression Not Against People, Parties...: Amit Shah Answers Critics, Sets Record Straight

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the 'Republic Summit 2019' responded to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question on the former's rising aggression. He said, "My aggression not against any party or any individual. My aggression is against the country's mismanagement and security concerns. Which, I feel, should be there. It the responsibility of the government to bring better conditions in the country, and it is the Home Ministry's responsibility to bring security in the country."

He further said, "If the country's Home Ministry doesn't get angry looking at the mismanagement and security concerns, then I would say that the Home Ministry is not successful. This is what I believe. I have never said anything against any person, neither have I said anything against any party."

On PoK incident in Parliament

Earlier, Amit Shah in Parliament had made a sensational comment by pointing towards Congress and asking them if Jammu and Kashmir and PoK fall within the borders of India. He had further said that "Be aggressive. I will give my life for it." Responding to this, Shah said, "The Congress had said one point that "The Country's Parliament is not competent enough to make any laws on Kashmir." At that time I had asked them if they believe that J&K and PoK are a part of India. If it is a part of our country, if it is within the limits then the country's parliament has the rights to make laws." He further said, "When they doubted the country's Parliament, I was angry. And not just the Parliament, but they have doubted the country's capacity. This is why anger was natural."

The Home Minister further said, "And when it comes to giving my life for the country, this is not just me. There are crores of people in the country who are ready to give their lives for Kashmir and PoK."

