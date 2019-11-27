Amit Shah: NRC Has Nothing To Do With Bengal Elections, Will Be Implemented Across India

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, November 27, spoke about the implementation of National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) across the country. Shah remarked that the implementation of NRC was not at all a poll-bound strategy in West Bengal, instead, there has been a lot of delay in the implementation and contended that no more time shall be wasted. The Home Minister also spoke about the present on-ground situation in Jammu & Kashmir and the fallout of BJP with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

READ | Only The Test Of Fire Makes Fine Steel: Watch COAS Gen Rawat's FULL Speech On Army's Ethos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "NRC has nothing to do with West Bengal elections and NRC has nothing to do with West Bengal either. I would like to ask the parties opposing NRC a question today in front of the people of India. Should an individual of the country be registered or not? Should the country work like an open house? Should there be a list of the people of India or not?"

He further asserted, "I believe that the time has come and there should be a list. Only those individuals, who are citizens of India, will be allowed to vote and take part in the internal matters of the country. And we are very late in implementing this register of citizens. There has been a lot of delay and now no more time should be wasted. I would like to say today that this is not just a false election promise nor is this an election campaigning speech, we are going to implement NRC across the country and there should be a registry of the citizens, this is a strong belief of my party and my government at the centre."