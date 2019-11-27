Amit Shah On Abrogation Of Article 370: "This Was Our Resolve From The Beginning"

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday, November 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contended that there was no reason for people to get surprised about the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 as it was the BJP’s resolve from its inception. Moreover, he observed that this issue had been debated for the last 7 decades. Elaborating the BJP’s position, Shah mentioned that two constitutions cannot co-exist in one country.

Read: Amit Shah Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar For Swearing-in As CM And Deputy CM

Shah said, “I do not agree with the people who say that there's no time given for discussion. The country was discussing this for the last 70 years. The discussion has been going on for 70 years. This is not a new subject. There were two sides- whether to remove it or not. Both sides put forth their opinion before the people for 70 years. What new opinion will come? Nothing new will come. No one should be surprised that since the promulgation of Article 370, it was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first and then BJP that we will abrogate Article 370- this is not good for the security of the country. In a country, two constitutions, two symbols, and two heads cannot co-exist. This was our resolve from the beginning. Because we didn’t have the majority before, we couldn’t do it. When we got the majority, we did it. Nobody should be surprised by this.”

Read: Modi Govt Committed To Ensure Country's Unity, Integrity: Amit Shah

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | The country had been talking on Article 370 for 70 years, there were both sides. It was our resolve to abrogate it for a very long time: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at the #RepublicSummit

Watch LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ELtqsi3Kz0 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Read: Sanjay Raut: Will Invite PM Modi, Amit Shah To Thackeray's Swearing-in As Maha CM

The scrapping of special status

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in early August led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions were imposed in the state, which are being gradually lifted over the weeks. However, key leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are still in detention.

Read: Delhi: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Meet After Constitution Day Celebration & SC Verdict