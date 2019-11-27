UNSPARING: Amit Shah States 'unanimous Truth' About Pakistan & Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ affirmed that India needed to revoke Article 370 in order to eliminate terrorism. He also said that this move by the government has also reduced the stone-pelting situation in the Kashmir region by 40 to 45%. Amit Shah also targeted Pakistan and said that they have been indoctrinating the minds of the youth by entering Kashmir through illegitimate means and thus Article 370 was necessary to keep the nation first.

Amit Shah on stone-pelting

The Home Minister while talking about the stone pelting said that “I cannot give you the exact numbers and statistics, but from August till now there has been a 40 to 45% reduction in this situation”.

Elaborating on terrorism and Article 370, the Union Home Minister said, “First of all, I would like to say that the security deployment in Jammu and Kashmir right now is the same as it was in 1990.The extra security forces that were deployed has been gradually removed from the Union Territory, this is the one thing that I would like to make clearer on your show in front of the whole country. When it comes to terrorism, I would like to explain why there was a very clear relationship between Article 370 and terrorism. The whole world knows that Pakistan, our neighbour is trying to create disturbance via terrorism in our country, nobody is conflicted on this issue anymore. This is a unanimous truth."

“Now Pakistan is also trying to spread terrorism in the whole country, but the roots of this terrorism, unfortunately, are not as strong in other places. However, it was successful for a certain period of time in Kashmir because of the autonomy it got for having Article 370 and 35A. The agencies from Pakistan took advantage of this situation to create contradictions in the minds of Kashmiris. This is how they entered Kashmir, indoctrinated the youth in the former state and gave weapons in their hands. That is why this move was important to uproot terrorism from the region,” he added.

Amit Shah on the debate over Article 370

Amit Shah further stated, “There were two sides- whether to remove it or not. Both sides put forth their opinion before the people for 70 years. What new opinion will come? Nothing new will come. No one should be surprised that since the promulgation of Article 370, it was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first and then BJP that we will abrogate Article 370. It was not good for the security of the country. In a country, two constitutions, two symbols, and two heads cannot co-exist. This was our resolve from the beginning. Because we didn’t have the majority before, we couldn’t do it. When we got the majority, we did it. Nobody should be surprised by this.”

