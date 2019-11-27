'Over Tea, At 8:30 AM': Amit Shah's On-the-spot Invite To Sitaram Yechury Over Article 370

At the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about the revocation of Article 370. Addressing the constant complains of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, he said,

"I'm ready to meet Sitaram Yechury over tea at 8:30 AM tomorrow. He never sought appointment. I am ready to go to his place if he wants. It's a different thing if people haven't given him a place in Parliament, that's the decision of the people of the country. I have nothing to do with it."

Amit Shah challenged opponents to give one valid justification of having Article 370, asserting that no leader has ever stated the need of having Article 370.

"All topics are discussed inside the Parliament, as well as outside the Parliament with media giving space to everyone. No party till date has said why there should be Article 370. Even today, I challenge people who oppose 370 to come in front of the media and give one reason as to how Article 370 is important."

Amit Shah further stated, “There were two sides- whether to remove it or not. Both sides put forth their opinion before the people for 70 years. What new opinion will come? Nothing new will come. No one should be surprised that since the promulgation of Article 370, it was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first and then BJP that we will abrogate Article 370. It was not good for the security of the country. In a country, two constitutions, two symbols, and two heads cannot co-exist. This was our resolve from the beginning. Because we didn’t have the majority before, we couldn’t do it. When we got the majority, we did it. Nobody should be surprised by this.”



