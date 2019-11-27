THUNDEROUS: Amit Shah's Reply On PoK 'plan Of Action' Question Gets Overwhelming Response

At the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'One India- Firm Resolve', spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. When asked about Pakistan occupied Kashmir and India's plan of action to get it back, making a huge statement, Amit Shah said that the plan of action and its time should not be revealed openly and at the right time, like Article 370, it should be executed.

Massive response for Amit Shah for his comment on PoK

Amit Shah said, "I don't think the plan of action and its time should be discussed openly on television. At the right time, like Article 370, it should be executed." For making this huge statement, the Home Minister got a roaring response from the crowd as he promised to deliver on PoK. He added that the government did not declare anything before conducting surgical strikes and the Balakot strikes as well.

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Plan of action and its time - I don't believe it should be openly discussed - as they're matters of security. At the right time, like Article 370, it should be executed: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/3trpfrBCuJ — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Mediating conflict between heart and mind is the job of a Guru'

READ | Only the test of fire makes fine steel: Watch COAS Gen Rawat's FULL speech on Army's Ethos

Amit Shah on Article 370

Answering the question on Article 370, Amit Shah said, “The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my job was to implement it and we did.” The Union Home Minister added, “I don't agree with those who say there was no debate on Article 370. Discussions have been on for 70 years. We promised to abrogate Article 370, this was the wish of the people. In a country, two constitutions, two symbols and two heads cannot co-exist. This was our resolve from the beginning. Because we didn’t have the majority before, we couldn’t do it. When we got the majority, we did it. Nobody should be surprised by this.”

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | The decision was of the PM, my responsibility was to execute the abrogation: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/it7omJcHQs — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat delves deep into Indian Army's fabric, explains its ethos

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya case: 'When the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged'