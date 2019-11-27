Anil Kapoor's Quirky Take On People Asking Him To Become The Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

Anil Kapoor becoming a Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day in Nayak is considered among his most popular roles. As the talk of a young CM for Maharashtra and the impasse over the formation of government in Maharashtra dominated headlines in the last few days, memes of Anil Kapoor’s character Shivaji Rao also had strarted doing the rounds. The veteran had also replied to one such Twitter user asking him to be the CM, by saying he was fine as a ‘Nayak’ (actor) only. The Ram Lakhan star says it’s not just on social media, but also in real life, that people have been putting the same request. He quipped that if he was not a resident of Mumbai, but instead of Delhi, people would’ve urged him to be the Prime Minister. Though he clears that he has no political ambitions, he would love to play the PM on screen some day.

Anil Kapoor at Republic Summit

Anil Kapoor was one of the guests on the second and concluding day of the Republic Summit in Delhi on Wednesday. When asked by host Roshan Abbas about how his morning walks were getting disturbed, Anil Kapoor shared, “I stay in Juhu, Mumbai and sometimes when I go to this garden, a playground opposite one of the schools in the last month, everybody wants me to be Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They say ‘Please tell Modi sir (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to make you the Chief Minister,’. And I always tell them I am better as a Nayak only. I am better as a Chief Minister only in films, not in politics. Thank God, I live in Mumbai otherwise, they’d tell me to become the Prime Minister.” When told about the ‘bigwigs’ already being present in the capital, the Tezaab star cleared, “We are actors. I am an actor. Hopefully I will play a Prime Minister in a film one day.”

