Anil Kapoor Talks About The Evolution Of Relationships In Our Society

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and spoke about the evolution of relationships in our society. In a conversation with Roshan Abbas, the actor was asked about the transition he is witnessing in the society with respect to the film he featured in — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

Talking about the same, Anil said, "Our country was always forward-thinking, for years. Sometimes people forget and we need to remind them. I am very proud and blessed to be born in India. Everything that you are seeing now was always there. I am proud of Sonam for doing this film and I am proud of playing her father in the film. She chose to do a film like that at the peak of her career. We got a lot of love for the film. Any film that raises the bar or is out of the box, I would do it any day."

About 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'

The film narrates the story of a girl named Sweety, played by Sonam, who is in love with another girl. However, unaware of her sexual preference, her family wants her to marry a man. It follows Sweety through her journey of attaining acceptance with the help of a playwright, played by Rajkummar, who helps her in revealing her preference to her father played by Anil Kapoor.

This is for the first time Sonam shared the screen space with father Anil Kapoor and the outstanding performance of the father-daughter duo has won the hearts of the viewers. The film plays a major role in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. The movie with the tagline which reads: 'The most unexpected romance of the year', is jointly scripted by Shelly Chopra Dhar and Gazal Dhaliwal. It is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios and hit the theaters on February 1, 2019.

