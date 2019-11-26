COAS Bipin Rawat Dispels 'westernized' Notion Of Army Officers With Unmissable Anecdotes

General Bipin Rawat, addressing the Republic Summit 2019 on Monday, November 26, dispelled the notion that all Indian army officers were “westernized oriental gentlemen” during the colonial rule. He cited the example of a great Indian officer Nathu Singh who was proud of his Rajput nobility. Moreover, The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) recalled the instances when Nathu Singh openly challenged his British superiors.

Read: Gen. Bipin Rawat Reveals 'India's Border Extends Beyond Karakoram'

Gen. Rawat remarked, “We sometimes hear the senior Indian army officers were assumed to be what was contemptuously dismissed as westernized oriental gentlemen. Not universally true. Nathu Singh was extremely proud of his Rajput nobility and held the British in some contempt. British superiors had this to say about Nathu: Owing to his high principles, Nathu conveys the impression that he is conferring a great concession on his brother British officers by dining with them. On another occasion, in an interaction with Field Marshall Montgomery, the instructor at the Staff College, Quetta, in response to a comment that he didn’t like things Indian, Nathu was quick to retort that- Sir, what are you doing here in India?”

Read: Army Chief Bipin Rawat Sends Out A Loud And Clear Message To Pakistan

'An unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct'

Earlier, General Bipin Rawat stated that the ethos of the Indian Army provided for an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. Mentioning that every institution has its set of guiding principles, he stated that it was an “elevated platform” from which the Army personnel are expected to carry out their task. He revealed that this ethos had resonated in many jawans and officers over the years.

Read: Retired Officers Are Brand Ambassadors Of The Indian Army: Gen Rawat

He added,” I am indeed honoured to be speaking on the ethos, ethics and values of the Indian Army in the broader concept of Nation First, No Compromise. Allow me to spend a few moments on how the ethics and values shape our destiny in the Army. Every institution whether civilian or military has a set of principles that guide his path. But why is a robust ethos so dear to all of us? Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values gives us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence.”

Read: COAS GEN BIPIN RAWAT: 'Monitoring Activities In J&K Will Now Be Easy'