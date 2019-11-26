Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Delves Deep Into Indian Army's Fabric, Explains Its Ethos

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on 'Guarding The Nation', the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat stated that the ethos of the Indian Army provided for an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. Mentioning that every institution has its set of guiding principles, he stated that it was an “elevated platform” from which the Army personnel are expected to carry out their task. He revealed that this ethos had resonated in many jawans and officers over the years.

'An elevated platform to operate'

The Army Chief began by paying tribute to those who had died in the dastardly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and those who had then fought to defeat terrorists: "Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police persons, civilians who rubbed their soldiers to defeat terrorism in Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country. I am indeed delighted to be here as a part of this conclave which epitomises the notion and spirit of the nation.”

The COAS added, "I am indeed honoured to be speaking on the ethos, ethics and values of the Indian Army in the broader concept of 'Nation First, No Compromise'. Allow me to spend a few moments on how the ethics and values shape our destiny in the Army. Every institution whether civilian or military has a set of principles that guide his path. But why is a robust ethos so dear to all of us? Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values give us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence.”

'The ethos of the Indian Army is an amalgam of various attitudes'

The COAS noted that the Indian Army’s unique ethos guided the personnel when faced with tough choices. Moreover, he observed that it helped the Indian soldier to achieve all-round excellence. General Rawat also highlighted the fact that the ethos proved to be very important in combat situations.

General Rawat remarked, “It offers us moral compass to guide us when confronted with difficult choices. It is the guiding beacon which helps us choose the harder right from the easier wrong. Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity. Therefore, there are times when we have to be different from people. Because we are expected to behave differently. It helps to push ourselves beyond our mental and physical capacities, nudges us towards higher vistas of excellence in every field of our chosen endeavour. And in combat, it does drive the Indian soldier to the ultimate form of human valour- the supreme sacrifice. The Indian Army’s ethos, ladies and gentlemen, is central to our very existence. The ethos of the Indian Army is an amalgam of various attitude- those of simplicity and pragmatism, of outstanding example of leadership, raw courage, resilience institutional grit and all-round excellence. When applied in concert, our ethos provides us with the elixir to get through the grind of daily existence and also the energy to toil in pursuit with lofted dreams and higher objectives.”

