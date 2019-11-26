COAS Bipin Rawat Speaks On Field Martial Carriappa & Sam Manekshaw's Contributions To Army

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 recalled the valor, sacrifice, and contributions of army veterans, remarking on the role that the post-independence army leadership played in shaping the legacy of Indian Army. "In the nurturing and shaping of our legacy, the role of our post-independence leadership has been invaluable," said the Army General.

Heroes of Indian Army in the past

“We have been fortunate to have had a cesspool of talent, field commanders, visionary leaders, institution builders, reformers and futurists,” General Rawat said in his address and went on to recall the heroes of the Indian Army such as Field Martial KM Cariappa and Field Martial Sam Manekshaw.

General Rawat enlightened on the role of Field Martial KM Cariappa who was instrumental in the foundation of the Indian Army. “There are of course the much-revered Field Martial Cariappa who laid down the foundational moorings for the Indian Army, the traditions of apolitical conduct, secular frame and an ethos of uprightness and integrity,” Rawat said while apprising the attendees of the summit.

General Rawat also recalled the Field Martial Sam Manekshaw's role in the victory in the battle of East Pakistan which is now known as Bangladesh. “Field Martial Sam Manekshaw, the architect of India’s greatest and most comprehensive military victory in East Pakistan, somebody whose great leadership qualities and gravitas somehow tend to get marked in the flamboyance of his public demeanor,” Rawat said in his address.

General Rawat also spoke on the contributions of Lieutenant General Thakur Nathu Singh Rathore to the strengthening of the Indian Army. “General Thakur Nathu Singh, the fearless nationalist who engaged at length with political luminaries on issues of considerable importance to our defense, such as the size of the Indian army, adequacy of our whole budget and the whole project of indigenization of the Indian army,” said Rawat.

‘Republic Summit 2019 - India's moment Nation First’ is being held on November 26-27 at Taj Palace New Delhi.

