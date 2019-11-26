Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Mediating Conflict Between Heart And Mind Is The Job Of A Guru'

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday, November 26, while speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, answered questions about why he chose to mediate between the political parties. The spiritual leader was quoted saying, "This is the job of a guru. When there is an inner conflict between the heart and the mind, it is the guru who brings the mediation between that. Guru's job is mediating."

Further, when asked about any opposition for mediating, he said, "Initially, many people were opposing the mediation. Even after the verdict was out, people have been opposing. But, I think, this is a part of the process in society."

On challenging mediation

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while talking about the mediation being challenged said, "Look, you can always challenge the mediation process, but when the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged. The judgment that has come is the best thing. This puts an end to the whole issue.”

Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the Central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

