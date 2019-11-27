Article 370: 'Only Provision Was Over Unequal Distribution Of Resources', Says Dr Kaul

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha and National Spokesperson for BJP, and Dr Sameer Kaul, Member, JKNC on Wednesday, November 27, held a discussion over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

'There is no problem with trying to find what the problem is'

Addressing the issue Kaul said, "I would like to congratulate you and say that there is no problem in trying to find what the problem is. Having said that if the words integrating people and holding them against their chest & uniting this country it has to go beyond the symbols and words certainly can't be done by locking people."

Replying to Kaul, Trivedi said, "On the issue of hardcore fact until now Nobody who is in favour of Article 370 has been able to prove how was it beneficial to the common man of Kashmir, or SC ST poor Kashmir."

Further defending his stand Kaul said, "Whether it was beneficial for the last 70 years for the state to have continued to be a democratic part of India where the election was conducted more or less peacefully, apart of course from the tragic happenings out of which major exorcist of the Kashmiri pandits, my community is one of them. But to neglect what happened in the last 70 years and the relation the state had was more or less peaceful."

"Apart from the last 30 years based on the historic convention, I think it shows neglect. participation of this country in the progress of that state and the people in the progress of the rest of the country there was no provision in Article 370 that prevented it despite the narrative that now has been generated. There may have been issues of unequal distribution of resources within the state of J&K and Ladakh which my friend Namgyal pointed out that I accept," he added.

'Abrogation of Article 370 a firm step'

Earlier Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh spoke about how Jammu and Kashmir have been united post the revocation of Article 370.

Namgyal said, "Firstly, I want to thank the people of India and the government od India, not only for revoking Article 370 but also taking a firm step in order to strengthen the country. This will not be considered as one government's step for a few years, this decision will be remembered by the people of India for generations to come. Revocation of Article 370 has helped in helping National integration. For example, earlier it took a lot of time to pass a Bill in Parliament."

