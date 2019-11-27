Israel Envoy Dr Ron Malka Urges World To 'unite To Fight Terrorism'; WATCH Full Video

The second day of the Republic Summit 2019 began with a panel discussion on the topic 'Peace is Kosher' with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor moderating it. Panellist Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India. Opining his views on what is 'Peace is Kosher', Dr Ron Malka said, "Peace is something that we should all seek for always, and Israel since its creation is seeking for peace and willing to give and sacrifice a lot for peace. 40 years ago when we signed a peace contract with Egypt, Israel gave territories that are bigger than what Israel is now. So, it was more than 50% of the territories that Israel had at that time just for peace."

'Not a single war in Middle-East because of water scarcity'

Dr Malka added, "I think the world should seek peace because now in this modern era, violence is not acceptable. You can solve many many issues, many tensions, many misunderstandings in peaceful ways. This is something we all should seek." He spoke about solving issues with developing technologies and cited the example of the water crises in the Middle-East. He said there has not been a single war because of the scarcity of water owing to advancements in technology. Because of this, Israel has an abundance of water and it even supplies water to its neighbouring countries.

'India and Israel share similar threats'

Dr Ron Malka, a day after the anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks spoke about the similarities that India and Israel share because of a common threat of terrorism and how far both the countries have come in dealing with this threat. He said, "The horrific attack of 26/11 shows that Israel and India share not only values and history, ethics and rituals but also similar threats. Terrorism is something that we should eliminate. The world now understands and is starting to internalize that terrorism is a global disease as it can emerge in various places, for example, New Zealand, Sri Lanka. If the world is united and that's what India and Israel are doing, sharing technology, knowledge and if the world does the same, we can eliminate terror. We should not allow any state supporting terror. It's not acceptable."

'Taking all necessary actions to eliminate terrorism'

Israel Ambassador to India said that Israel is not waiting for anyone and is taking action in fighting terrorism. He said, "Fighting terrorism is not a passive way, it can be active, pro-active, preventive, pre-emptive- all the ways are legitimate in order to fight terror which is not legitimate in any way. Israel will take all the necessary actions which are needed to fight terror, to eliminate terror."

'The military in Israel is also a melting pot'

In response to Major Gaurav Arya's (Retd) query of conscription policy in Israel, the Ambassador of Israel to India said, "It is much more than a service to the country. The military in Israel is also a melting pot, it is the biggest educator and we built our country on education and it is even the biggest incubator of innovative and groundbreaking technology. So given all that, Israel gains many many dividends for this mandatory service. I can tell you about myself because that is a shiny example. I did my first and second PhD in Economics during my service in the military because the military is not just about providing security on the borders. It is much much more and that. People get together, they engage, they feel belongingness to the nation. It is holistic."

