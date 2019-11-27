WATCH: At Republic Summit, Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Ray Of Hope For Homebuyers

An announcement that is likely to bring relief to homebuyers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre's financial assistance to ten stalled housing projects under the first tranche will be released by December 15. Speaking at the Republic Summit on Wednesday in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government is providing all possible help to homebuyers. She was in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the topic – 'India's Rising Equity'.

100 projects under review

"I have made an announcement on the real estate sector where all projects stuck at its final stages will be given financial assistance from the government through an escrow account. Due diligence is being done on 100 such projects in the Ministry. I believe by December 15, funds for the first tranche of ten projects will be released," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rs 25,000 crore booster

The government on November 6 approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steering consumption in real estate and associated sectors. The move is likely to help 4.59 lakh housing units across the country. Sitharaman had said the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will comprise Rs 10,000 crore coming from the government and the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and the country's largest lender SBI.

'Demand there, problem is stalled projects'

On the question of mismatch in supply and demand for housing projects, Nirmala Sitharam said that she slightly disagrees with the thought that supply has exceeded demand thereby causing a downturn in the market. "A few days back, I got a message from a builders' group, which I won't name. On the Mumbai Pune route, there is three times more demand than ongoing housing projects. Customers are ready to pay at an instant but the projects are stuck in the final stages of development. Because of this negativity has spread as homebuyers have taken a loan for their plot and are paying EMIs but they also have rent to pay. This has been going on for near ten years and the government has hence stepped in to help them."

