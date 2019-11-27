FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi Makes Powerful Case For Putting 'Nation First'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, November 26. He made a powerful case why the feeling of ‘Nation First’ would culminate in the country achieving all its goals. Highlighting the achievements of the government, he stated how tough decisions were taken as they were in the national interest. Here are some of the key highlights of his address:

Charts 5-year Journey From 'Nation Wants To Know' To 'Nation First'

PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on Constitution Day. Who can understand better than you that how the journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First' has been undertaken! In the last five years, everyone in this country has seen this transformation.” He added, “Ahead of challenges, there is a discussion about solutions. The country is witnessing the decades-long disputes being solved. Sometimes, people express that they did not believe that would be able to witness something like this in their lifetime. Many people say this. There are two main reasons for this. The confidence of India’s 130 crore people which says that- Yes, it is India’s moment. And second, the mindset of the 130 crore Indian people which says- Nation First.”

#PMatRepublicSummit | The country has moved very forward, now the talk is about solutions rather than the problems and challenges: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit



Watch LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/YIYiOgjCzN — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

Read: PM Modi: With The Motto Of 'Nation First' We Will Surely Achieve $5 Trillion Economy

PM Modi takes on Opposition over abrogation of Article 370

"Article 370 had been termed temporary in our Constitution since Day 1. Some people and some families, only for political benefits, had treated it as a convention and ignored it for a long time. By doing so, they insulted the Constitution. The uncertainty which was created because of Article 370, helped the separatists and their interests in the region. Our Government, by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has re-established the Constitutional integrity across the nation. Now, new doors are opening up for the development of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh," the PM remarked.

#PMatRepublicSummit | The country knows how much it has suffered because of Article 370 and Article 35A: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/uut405dNoF — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

Read: PM Modi Uses The Most Relatable Anecdote To Make A Make A Point On Aadhaar

PM criticizes selfish politics over Ayodhya

PM Modi opined, “Friends, India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue thus they tried to emphasize the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organizations and political parties, the Ayodhya issue was stalled so much. If it was in their hands, they would’ve never let this issue to be solved. Just to carry on with their politics and to stall the issue forever some people always created an artificial logic in the country.”

#PMatRepublicSummit | Those who were in power before, did not show the will to resolve the Ayodhya issue: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit



Watch #LIVE here -https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/9YWcpm3jxn — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

Read: WATCH: PM Modi Cites Arnab's Debates To Explain 'Nothing Can Be Solved Without Challenges'

Importance of GST and Aadhaar highlighted, opponents questioned

"Because of Aadhaar, we have prevented the leakage of around 1.5 crore rupees. I repeat - 1.5 crore rupees. Imagine, there was no system to stop it. Imagine how many corrupt people would have criticized us because we took this step, but we, nevertheless did it, because of Nation first," the PM noted. Praising the implementation of GST, he said, "Perhaps this is not highlighted in media- 99% of the goods associated with the common man are being taxed nearly half as compared to earlier times before implementation of GST. There was a time when more than 31% tax was imposed on the refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, juicer, mixer, washing machine, mobile phone, watches. Today, there is only 10-12% of tax on these very items. Only 10-12%. Earlier, there would be tax also on grains, yogurt, lassi, etc. Today, after GST, they have become tax-free.”

#PMatRepublicSummit | They had gone to SC over Aadhaar, but there is not a single world leader who has not praised this identification system: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit



Watch #LIVE here -https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/NAvkRKohKp — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

The $5 trillion economy goal

The PM asserted, "Friends, along with constant efforts to improve the standard of living in India, the country has also set an aim of $5 trillion economy and I am confident that with the motto of 'Nation First' will get the desired result of all our efforts and the country will also achieve all its goals."

Read: PM Modi: 'When Nation Is Put First, Our Efforts To Fulfil Aspirations Are Also Effective'