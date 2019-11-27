'Why No Challenge Then?': Amit Shah Confronts Aaditya & Uddhav Thackeray's 'Sena CM' Claim

In his first remarks over the developments in Maharashtra following Devendra Fadnavis resigning as CM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he puts on record that no assurance was given of offering Chief Minister post to ex-ally Shiv Sena, not even for 2.5 years as claimed by the latter. Speaking at the Republic Summit on Wednesday in Delhi, Amit Shah backed his claim by saying that there was no challenge to BJP's position of Devendra Fadnavis as full-term CM during the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign. He was in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the topic – 'One India, Firm Resolve'.

'No challenge, no assurance;

Slamming Shiv Sena over the fall of the 'Mahayuti' alliance, Amit Shah stated, "When both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray were sharing a stage with us during election campaigning, why did they not challenge our promise of Fadnavis Ji becoming the CM again, ever? I want to clearly put it on record that we had never given any assurances for CM post to Shiv Sena. Our CM was performing well, was doing good work and it was only logical for him to come back."

READ | BLISTERING: 'They Bought Maha CM's Post,' Says Amit Shah Hitting Back Over 'horse-trading'

Sena bought CM post

Amit Shah responding to a question on allegations of horsetrading in Maharashtra stated that "Shiv Sena bought the post of Chief Minister." He added, "We both had alliances. Now they accuse us of horse-trading. Let alone one or two horses, with the CM's post, they stole the entire stable."

READ | FIERY: Amit Shah Explains Intrinsic Terrorism-Article 370 Link, Exposes Pakistan's Designs

Maha deadlock ends

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the state Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, with the pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administering the oath of office and secrecy to members. After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP alliance) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers.

READ | FULL: From Pawars To Thackerays, Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Stunning Maharashtra Politics

Hindutva allies fall apart

The BJP-Sena alliance had fallen out over a purported 50-50 power-sharing agreement which the BJP has dismissed. The Mha Yuti alliance had won 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP-54, Congress-44), but have now joined with Shiv Sena to form the next government.

READ | At Republic Summit, Amit Shah Outlines Myth Created By Pak Agencies Around Article 370