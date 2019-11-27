BIG: Prakash Javadekar Reveals Draft Proposal Mandating Digital News Portal Registration

Speaking at the 'Republic Summit 2019', Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Ministry has proposed a draft to amend the Press Registration Act, under which digital news portals, who are free of any regulation, will also have to register. Javadekar remarked that the government believes in freedom of the press but also believes in responsible freedom. The Union Minister also stated that under the Modi-led government, the press will have complete freedom and there will be no issue of trampling.

'Any freedom has to be responsible freedom'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "We believe in media freedom but any freedom has to be responsible freedom. Therefore, we have proposed a draft yesterday on the amendment to the Press Registration Act where all newspapers are registered, more than 1 lakh newspapers and magazines are registered. So we are asking digital news portals to also register and that is what I have already given, we have put it on our website."

"In one month we will receive suggestions but this is so common and so natural that digital media which now has two categories - Regular Media which is regulated by the Press Council of India where all stakeholders are representatives. TV media is regulated by a self-regulating mechanism where a retired judge heads the panel. The ask is for an advertising council where you can complain about wrong advertisements. Films which are made are also regulated or censored by the Censor Board of India and this is not unusual. OTT platforms are creating films, all kinds of films and there is no censor for those films. Hence, there is a need for self-regulating mechanism for OTT platforms," he added.

While answering critics who have questioned the government over allegedly curbing the freedom of expression, Javadekar said, "Show me one instance where the government has given an order or taken an action against any media house. The whole generation of BJP leaders in the ministry have fought against the Emergency and the main cause was press censorship. On June 25, 1975, my father (who was a journalist) was on night shift and when he came back home on June 26, he said that there was something unusual. A police officer had come and asked us to show us the news first and it will go only after he approves. To oppose that kind of censorship and muzzling of press freedom and we fought against it. I can guarantee you under Modi government, press will have complete freedom and there will be no issue of trampling."

