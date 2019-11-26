COAS Bipin Rawat At Republic Summit: Jang Ka Ek Hi Usul Hai, Vo Hai Jeet

Addressing the Republic Summit, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said that the only principle of war for the Indian Army is a victory. "We know that in conflict, there is only outcome that is a victory. Jung ka ek hi usul hai, vo hai jeet. May I assure you that we shall accomplish the same at all costs," said General Rawat while speaking on the ethos, ethics and values of the Indian Army in the broader concept of Nation First, No Compromise.

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's Moment - Nation First

"In its widest sense, the Indian Army is not merely a combat unit or an instrument of national power; it is a valued institution of the Indian state. Accordingly, our ecosystem is one of profound importance characterised by attributes that I have spoken about. Customs and traditions refine strategic outlook and yearning for modernity is also a desire to lead the change. All rooted in a distinctive Indian tone and tenor," General Rawat said.

READ | Retired Officers Are Brand Ambassadors Of The Indian Army: Gen Rawat

Indian Army's ethos

Speaking of the ethos of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat said that it is ''an amalgam of various attitude – those of simplicity and pragmatism, of an outstanding example of leadership, raw courage, resilience institutional grit and all-round excellence." He added, "When applied in concert, our ethos provides us with the elixir to get through the grind of daily existence and also the energy to toil in pursuit with lofted dreams and higher objectives." Rawat also said that ethos is not a piece of coded legislation, but it offers the Army moral compass to guide the soldiers when confronted with difficult choices.

READ | Army Inducts Anti-tank Guided Missiles Along LoC To Bolster Defence

Gen Rawat recalls valour of 26/11 martyrs

General Rawat also recalled the valour and patriotism of those soldiers martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police persons, civilians who rubbed their soldiers to defeat terrorism in Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think this has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country." This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

Republic Summit 2019 - India's moment Nation First is being held on November 26-27 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Highlighting the selfless role of the Army, Major (retd) Gaurav Arya kicked off the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday.

READ | Special Army, Navy And Airforce Troops Deployed To Counter Terrorism In Kashmir Valley