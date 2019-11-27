FULL: From Pawars To Thackerays, Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Stunning Maharashtra Politics

A day after the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned fro his post, BJP chief Amit Shah, on Wednesday, spoke on entire Maharashtra's political conundrum at the Republic Summit 2019 in conversation with Republic Media network. Ranging from the pre-poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena, the eventual fallout, the shift in the ideology of Shiv Sena to the short alliance between Ajit Pawar and the BJP and Sharad Pawar's strategy. He explained in detail that while the BJP was not able to form a government in the state, it was not a victory for the opposition as none of them had won a clear majority mandate like the BJP.

On the Mahayuti alliance :

"The decision for Maharashtra was towards a stable government only. I have been seeing the analysis being done, which is very interesting. We fought the election together with Shiv Sena, where we got a full majority. The mandate was for sitting CM Devendra Fadnavis as I and PM Modi in at least 100 rallies that the CM will be Fadnavis and no one challenged."

On Sena-BJP fallout:

"I want to make it absolutely clear, we never gave any assurance to Shiv Sena on CM post or on 50:50 power-sharing. Let alone 2.5 years sharing, we had never agreed to any CM post. Sena leaders including Uddhav and Aaditya shared a stage with us during campaigning, on every stage said Fadnavis will be CM of coalition govt, why didn't they oppose then?"

On Horse trading allegations:

"Every Shiv Sena MP used Modi's poster, Aaditya Thackeray and every MLA. In every constitution, there were bigger posters of Modi, even we in our constituencies did not use such huge posters. I know it for sure because I was in Maharashtra for 16 days. You tell me what is the ideological cohesion between the NCP, Sena, and Congress? Shiv Sena is given the CM post in the new alliance. They have done horse-trading. I challenge them if they can make Congress or NCP neta a CM and see if Sena supports them. Let alone the horse-trading, here the entire stable has got traded."

On Ajit Pawar and the BJP alliance:

"NCP had made him (Ajit Pawar) as the Legislative leader, he was given the responsibility of forming a govt. He was invited by the governor. The assurance too had been given by his signature. But no one had an issue at that time. He gave us the offer of alliance. What has happened constitutionally wrong? Not a single case has been removed against him. This is media propaganda."

"We have not compromised on our ideologies. We have not said that Ram Mandir should not be made. Uddhav Thackeray has dropped his plans to Ayodhya to become CM," he said. Talking about Ajit Pawar's cases, he added," While the decision should not have been taken ahead of the government formation, not one case has been dropped against Ajit Pawar. This decision to close cases occurred due to a court order."

"Ajit Pawar was confident that he had the numbers, as he was the head of the legislative party. He believed that the MLAs would listen to him. When he came to know that he did not have the numbers, he withdrew. It's their party matter. I don't want to comment on that."

On Sharad Pawar and anti-BJP Opposition:

"What can you do if your alliance partner leaves you? You have to sit in the opposition. We have been sitting in the opposition for a longer time than the Congress. We will play the role of good opposition in Maharashtra. Let Pawar Sahab head the Opposition, we have always had a fight based on ideology. "

On the Future of new Maharashtra govt:

"I am not a Jyotish (astrologer), nor do I have anyone's kundali. Let us see."

