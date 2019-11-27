'BJP Won't Divert From Its Path': Piyush Goyal Takes Moral Ground Over Maharashtra

At the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry in conversation with Republic TV's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor and Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor was asked about the recent political developments in Maharashtra and the alliance of parties with different ideologies. Before answering the question, he said in a lighter vein, "Thank God, I did not fall into the trap of Republic. While coming here, I read a few statements by Amit Shah on Twitter who was here earlier in the day. He already answered your questions in detail but still, I would like to say something."

FULL: From Pawars To Thackerays, Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Stunning Maharashtra Politics

'India does not want a disarmed Prime Minister'

Piyush Goyal said, "People of India have made up their minds that they want a stable government in the country. The people want to see the nation as an honest one. They don't want a disarmed Prime Minister who says what can I do even when corruption is happening in front of his eyes be it 2G scam or Coalgate scam. These are the compulsions of coalition politics. These coalition governments have not benefitted the nation, for example, look at Karnataka. Even in Maharashtra, the people did not give a divided verdict, they gave a clear mandate. Amit Shah also said the same thing. The verdict was insulted and some parties worked together opposing the verdict."

The people now want a stable government, you saw what happened in Karnataka. Maharashtra's mandate was also clear: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry is LIVE at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ZlA1T0jZqC — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

'Will stick to our ideology'

The Railway Minister added, "The people are watching, they will decide what is in their favour and I fully believe in our PM's path that we don't have to divert from our path because of all this. We have to work continuously, we have to reform, transform, perform. We will work on our promise even if we have to sit in the opposition but we won't do anything against our original ideology.

READ | Maharashtra's mandate was for BJP, its betrayal was by Shiv Sena: Amit Shah hits back

'India very much believes in a multi-lateral and global world'

Speaking about trade, Piyush Goyal said, "India believes in multi-lateral trade. We very gladly would like to be a part of the global trade arrangements that different blocks are creating. We are a part of the BRICS grouping, we are in active dialogue with the US, we already have FTAs with the ASEAN countries and also with Japan and Korea. So India very much believes in a multi-lateral and a global world but at the same time, we also believe in a rule-based trading atmosphere.

WATCH | At Republic Summit, Nirmala Sitharaman shares ray of hope for homebuyers

Goyal's take on RCEP

Hailing India's decision of not joining the RCEP, Goyal said, "The RCEP in its current form, some of the clauses in that and some of the provisions of that would have threatened Indian industries, Indian farmers and Indian manufacturers so much that honourable Prime Minister and the entire team felt that it is not in our nation's interest and not in our people's interest to join RCEP in its current form. Clearly, we want to engage with other countries, do more trade, expand our footprints beyond India but then you have to be dealing with a country where there is fair play. You have to ensure that if you are opening up markets there is an actual and adequate opportunity for our industry to engage in those markets."

READ | At Republic Summit, Amit Shah outlines myth created by Pak agencies around Article 370

READ | 'Even Aaditya Thackeray used PM Modi's poster': Amit Shah reveals when Sena wrangle began