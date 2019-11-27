Can Shiv Sena-BJP Ally Again? Uddhav Thackeray Must Hear Amit Shah's Withering Reply

Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah was asked about the party's now-broken alliance with the Shiv Sena by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit on Wednesday. Speaking at length on the political developments in Maharashtra, Shah took on his erstwhile allies, making a dire prediction about the Shiv Sena as it embarks on deciding posts and portfolios in its newfound Maharashtra alliance.

'This is not the time'

This was the first time the BJP President was speaking on the topic post the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and the alliance of Sena-Congress-NCP staking claim to form the government. When asked about whether or not there was any possibility of Shiv Sena coming back to the alliance, given their ideological connect to the BJP, Shah was in no mood to indulge the notion: "This is not the time to think about all these things, first let the distribution of the portfolios take place properly."

The Home Minister was also asked about the allegations of horse-trading and on aligning with Ajit Pawar to form the government. He said, "Every Shiv Sena MP used Modi's poster, Aaditya Thackeray and every MLA. In every constitution, there were bigger posters of Modi, even we in our constituencies did not use such huge posters. I know it for sure because I was in Maharashtra for 16 days. You tell me what is the ideological cohesion between the NCP, Sena, and Congress. Shiv Sena is given the CM post in the new alliance. They have done horse-trading. I challenge them if they can make Congress or NCP neta a CM and see if Sena supports them. Let alone the horse-trading, here the entire stable has got traded."

He went on to add, "NCP had made him (Ajit Pawar) as the Legislative leader, he was given the responsibility of forming a govt. He was invited by the Governor. The assurance too had been given by his signature. But no one had an issue at that time. He gave us the offer of alliance. What has happened constitutionally wrong? Not a single case has been removed against him. This is media propaganda."

