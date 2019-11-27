Clear Indications That Investors Are Keen On India Short & Long-term: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Republic Summmit 2019 on Wednesday spoke about the decline in GDP and increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India. The Finance Minister agreed that there was a lag which is an issue but also countered that effective measures were being taken by the Ministry. Sitharaman also stated that the outreach programme by the Finance Ministry in two phases across 370 districts in India liquidated around Rs 2,50,000 crores into the hands of people.

'Unprecedented increase in FDIs'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Republic TV's Aishwarya Kapoor and Shivani Gupta on Wednesday said, "Lag is an issue. For instance, there is an unprecedented increase in FDI. FPIs have also increased in the last month. Which means investors are coming here not just for short duration investment but are coming with long duration plans. Obviously investors are not going to come into an economy which is sluggish. So there are indications, there are very clear indications of how we can see people are investing in India. You have also heard of various other companies which post our announcement of corporate tax cuts, have made clear plans to invest now after October 1 which means they are going to be paying the lowest tax rates ever, in any part of the world. So there are plans and they are all coming out."

While highlighting the outreach programme by the Finance Ministry, Sitharaman said, "To make sure that the flow of liquidity happened and just taking the example of the outreach programme that we held. Two phases of it - one during the Navratri and one before and after Diwali, the total amount of credit which has gone into the hands of the people, liquidity flowing into the hands of the people and of various categories, is 2,50,000 crores. Just in the month of October, due to the steps that we had taken in the form of outreach and did the outreach happen only in the 4 metropolitan cities? No. It happened in over 370 districts in the entire country. I targeted 400 and we achieved as much as we could."

