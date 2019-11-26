COAS Bipin Rawat: Lieutenant General Sagat Was One Of India's Finest Combat Leaders

While addressing the Republic Summit 2019 on 'Guarding The Nation', the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat spoke about the achievements of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh and called him one of India's finest combat leaders. Referring to London's Sunday Times article of 1971, COAS Bipin Rawat said, "London's Sunday Times, in its edition of 12th December 1971 wrote about Sagat's dash to Dhaka.The edition read, 'It took only 12 days for the Indian Army to smash its way to Dhaka, an achievement reminiscent of the German Blitzkrieg across western Europe in 1940.The strategy and the characteristics were the same speed, velocity, and flexibility.'"

'The ethos of the Indian Army is an amalgam of various attitudes'

During his address, the COAS noted that the Indian Army’s unique ethos guided the personnel when faced with tough choices. Moreover, he observed that it helped the Indian soldier to achieve all-round excellence. General Rawat also highlighted the fact that the ethos proved to be very important in combat situations.

General Rawat remarked, “It offers us a moral compass to guide us when confronted with difficult choices. It is the guiding beacon which helps us choose the harder right from the easier wrong. Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity. Therefore, there are times when we have to be different from people. Because we are expected to behave differently. It helps to push ourselves beyond our mental and physical capacities, nudges us towards higher vistas of excellence in every field of our chosen endeavor. And in combat, it does drive the Indian soldier to the ultimate form of human valor- the supreme sacrifice. The Indian Army’s ethos, ladies and gentlemen, is central to our very existence. The ethos of the Indian Army is an amalgam of various attitudes- those of simplicity and pragmatism, of outstanding examples of leadership, raw courage, resilience institutional grit, and all-round excellence. When applied in concert, our ethos provides us with the elixir to get through the grind of daily existence and also the energy to toil in pursuit with lofted dreams and higher objectives.”

