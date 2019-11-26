COAS Bipin Rawat Hails General Sagat Singh,says 'was Not Only Valorous But Victorious'

Affirming the ‘Nation First’ motto of ‘Republic Summit 2019’ the Chief Of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat narrated the contributions of General Sagat Singh in his speech. He asserted that General Sagat Singh’s contribution to the history of the Indian military has always been victorious. He drew comparisons between the great Indian leaders and soldiers with General Sagat Singh and emphasised that Singh was not only valorous but always victorious. COAS General Bipin Rawat also listed down General Sagat Singh’s achievements in Goa, Mizoram, and Dhaka.

General Bipin Rawat on General Sagat Singh

Speaking about General Sagat Singh’s bravery, General Bipin Rawat said, “A pantheon of Indian military leadership as we just saw is lined with stalwarts of various kinds, but when it comes to combat leadership, the combat genius that is ‘Youth Kousalta’ as we say, a sure talent for war, there is none as remarkable as General Sagat Singh. Indian military history has always tended and emphasised on valour over victory. So right from Poras to Prithviraj, from Maharana Pratap to Rani Laxmibai, they were all valorous but unfortunately not always victorious. Not Sagat, he won each time we fought, from the Goa campaign in 1961 to the skirmish at Natula in 1966-67, the Mizo insurgency thereafter and finally the crowning glory of 1971 in Dakha. He was always the unyielding commander, willing to fight wars uncompromisingly and always to a victorious end. Sagat’s achievements in war won him a great deal of international acclaim. They have steered comparisons with stellar campaigns from combat allegiance for him.”

COAS on the ethics of the Indian army

Speaking about the ethos of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat said, “I am indeed honoured to be speaking on the ethos, ethics, and values of the Indian Army in the broader concept of Nation First, No Compromise. Allow me to spend a few moments on how ethics and values shape our destiny in the Army. Every institution whether civilian or military has a set of principles that guide his path. But why is a robust ethos so dear to all of us? Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values give us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than the law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence. It offers us a moral compass to guide us when confronted with difficult choices. It is the guiding beacon which helps us choose the harder right from the easier wrong”.

