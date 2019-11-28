Conrad Sangma : ''No Harm In Keeping India Forward In Whatever You Do'

At the Republic TV summit, while addressing a Panel on United Integrated India, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said India is a very diverse nation and striking a balance with the constitutional stability will allow India to move forward. The Minister also addressed the insurgency issue in the north-east and said that in recent years, there has been a decline in insurgency due to the constitutional remedies adopted in the region. The panel included Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Dr Sameer Kaul from Kashmir.

'No harm in keeping India forward in whatever you do'

When Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was asked about his view on the abrogation of Article 370, he said the step should have been taken long before. Meanwhile, panellist, Dr Sameer Kaul expressed his resentment to the decision. As a native of Jammu and Kashmir, Kaul opposed the idea of politcal leaders being restrained in their homes after Article 370 was abrogated from the state. Countering Dr Sameer Kaul, Meghalaya ChM Conrad Sangma said there is no harm in keeping India first in whatever you do. He also said efforts must be made to take the country forward in economic aspects.

Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi also spoke in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 and said that no one can explain the benefits ofArticle 370 to the common man of Kashmir, to which, Dr Sameer Kaul replied to negate the relationship that was built in the past 70 years was negligence. Dr Sammer Kaul also said, there was no provision in Article 370 that prevented the participation of the people of Kashmir towards the rest of the country.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the North-East too faced some issues in the past and said that it is now time to move forward. 'We must leave behind what happened'. He said the youth of North-east now realises that we must move forward leaving the past behind. The Chief Minister also recognised the importance that development plays in countering issues and said most of the issues can be solved if the socio-economic issues are addressed.

