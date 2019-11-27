Key Highlights From Discussion On 'Peace Is Kosher' With Ron Malka, Pavan K Verma

On the second day of the Republic Summit, 2019, Israel Envoy to India Dr Ron Malka and former Indian Foreign Service officer Pavan K Varma shared their perspectives on efforts to maintain peace. In a panel discussion on the topic 'Peace is Kosher' moderated by Executive editor of Republic TV Abhisekh Kapoor, Ambassador Malka noted that Israel's experience with peace with neighbours was rooted in innovation, technology and giving up of conquered territories. Varma, on the other hand, noted that an unjust peace is tantamount to violence and asserted that peace should on terms of justice, equity and equality. Here are some noteworthy excerpts from the discussion:

Israel gave up territories for peace

''Israel since inception is seeking for peace and willing to give and even sacrifice a lot for peace. Forty years ago when we signed a peace accord with Egypt, Israel gave territories that are bigger than what it is now. It was more than 50% than what Israel had at that time just for peace. When we realised that we have a partner that wants genuine and long-lasting peace, we showed that we are willing to sacrifice a lot for peace", said Ambassador Dr Ron Malka. He was referring to the Sinai peninsula that was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Yom Kippu war and returned to Egyptian sovereignty in a landmark peace deal.

Citing Ashoka, Gandhiji and Chanakya

Pavan Varma while citing episodes of Emperor Ashoka's pursuit for peace post-Kalinga and Mahatma Gandhi's message of 'ahimsa' said, "While peace has its own dividends, especially in terms of development, economics, equilibrium, harmony and goodwill, an unjust peace is tantamount to violence. Because whenever there is an inequitable basis to peace when it's a frozen peace which goes against what should be the just dividends from any pact, then to accept such a peace in my view is wrong. Chanakya had said that 'while peace is the first option, but peace must be on terms of justice, equity and equality.''

Innovation as a driver of peace

"I was told by a senior officer to get ready for a war over water in the Middle East. There has never been a war in the Middle East over water and there never will be one. Because we have developed so many techniques and technology to manage water and overcome water challenges. Now Israel, which is mostly desert has an abundance of water and we are even supplying water to our neighbour Jordan as part of our peace deal", said Dr Ron Malka championing the humanitarian nature of sharing precious resources like water as an instrument to achieve peace.

The ambassador added, "If we focus more on technology and innovation we can ease many tensions and even diffuse tension which will bring peace closer. So the world should focus and invest more on innovation that brings prosperity and peace.'' Israel is a world leader in water conservation and desalination of seawater technology and those are being replicated in India too.

Peace should not be romanticised at any cost

Pavan Varma opined, “The whole range of tools available under diplomacy – their end purpose must be for a mutually beneficial and constructive peace, but that need not happen. That’s why I am personally against the tendency to romanticise peace at any cost. So long as Pakistan continues to use terror as a proxy instrument against us, it is difficult to support the peaceniks and say that irrespective of the violence at the border violations, we must have peace at any cost.” The JD(U) leader added, “Terrorism is much too important to be held hostage to international diplomats working out a definition in New York. I would suggest countries who are victims of terrorism must get together in dealing with terror. Let’s not waste time. We face the brunt of terrorism. I would much rather prepare my Armed Forces to be able to repel it, to thwart it with countries that stand with India.”

